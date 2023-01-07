MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office (LCSO) said it is investigating after deputies responded to a shooting call and failed to find anyone had been injured.

Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington said that at about 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to a call about a possible shooting in Moulton. He said that deputies arrived, investigated the area and did not find anyone who had been shot.

Covington said that deputies then followed up with local hospitals and found that no one was being treated for a gunshot wound in Lawrence County.

Earlier Saturday evening, News 19 received a few emails about this incident saying they had seen on social media that the situation involved a supposed active shooter. LCSO said this information on social media was false and Covington issued his statement about the call when asked about the posts.

Covington said deputies have yet to make contact with the person who called in the possible shooting, but investigators are working on identifying the caller.