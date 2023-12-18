MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has identified the corrections officer who was hit by a car Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Emmanuel Blake Whitaker is the officer in critical condition.

LCSO said at around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Whitaker witnessed a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Alabama Highway 157 and Parker Road.

Authorities said Whitaker exited his personal vehicle to check on injuries from the wreck and was hit by another vehicle attempting to avoid the accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Whitaker was flown to Huntsville Hospital.