ELGIN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sherriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for help to identify a person suspected of stealing from the Crossroads Pharmacy.

LCSO Investigator Jonathan White told News 19 that a man was caught on surveillance footage breaking into the pharmacy at around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17. The person used power tools to remove the door and grabbed a number of narcotics before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage provided by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

White said the LCSO has had a lot of success when asking people to help identify suspects in the past.

“A lot of times individuals like this have a particular gait or walk,” White said. “Somebody may recognize the way this individual walks or may recognize the clothing they’re wearing, the track pants or the hoodie or something.”

Tips can be submitted through the LCSO app or by calling (256) 760-5796. Your tips can be reported anonymously.