LAUDERDALE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for a missing teenager.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Isabella O’Connor left her house in the Greenhill community late Monday night and hasn’t been seen since.

LCSO described O’Connor as being 5’4″ tall, weighing 170 lbs, with blue eyes. She may have dyed her hair bright blue, but her natural color is blonde. O’Connor may be in the Arkdale area.

If you know where O’Connor is, call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5772.