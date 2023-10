LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A two-vehicle crash Monday morning has caused all lanes to close on a portion of Highway 157.

According to a spokesperson with ALEA, a crash around 8:10 a.m. caused all lanes of AL 157 in the area of AL 36 in Lawrence County to close.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the accident. News 19 will bring you updates as we receive them.