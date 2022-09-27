FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Franklin County man who pleaded guilty to killing the mother of his two-year-old son, nearly missing the toddler, is up for parole soon, according to officials.

Bobby Ray Bragwell, now 55, has a hearing before the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday, September 27. The Spruce Pine man pleaded guilty to the shooting death of 30-year-old Serina Sharpston nearly two decades ago.

According to court documents, Sharpston was found slumped over in the seat of her car parked at Welch Cemetery in a rural area of Franklin County on August 14, 2001. Investigators at the time reported that she had been killed by a single shot to the chest by a large-caliber handgun that came through the windshield.

Bobby Bragwell (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

The report also says that the couple’s two-year-old son was found asleep in his car seat directly behind his mother. According to court documents, the bullet passed through Sharpston and the driver’s seat and was found in the child’s blanket.

Bragwell reportedly told investigators that he and Sharpston had met at the cemetery to talk and so he could see his son. He says they got into an argument, which led to the shooting.

The boy was not hurt.

A Franklin County Grand Jury charged Bragwell with capital murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

On May 30, 2003, Bragwell pleaded guilty to both charges. He was sentenced to 20 years for shooting into an occupied vehicle and got a life sentence for capital murder.

As of September 2022, Bragwell has served 21 years, one month and 11 days of his sentence.