KILLEN, Ala. – The Killen Police Department (KPD) will host a prescription drug take-back event on Monday, May 15.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., people can bring old, unused prescription medications and vapes to the KPD headquarters to be disposed of properly. KPD Chief Bryan Hammond told News 19 that this will help preserve the environment.

“It helps us keep this stuff out of landfills,” Hammond said.

Hammond later said that they take in unused prescriptions year-round, but events like these help to raise awareness.

“Those medications that they have that need to be disposed of, it’s a perfect time to bring them all at once and we’ll gather it all up from the community,” Hammond said.

After dropping off the medications, you can also sign up to win one of two Wal-Mart gift cards.