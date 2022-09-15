COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial of a Colbert County man charged with 41 counts of producing child pornography has been set, according to online court records.

37-year-old Matthew Eugene Sitorius was arrested on March 13, 2022, following an indictment. His bond at the time of his arrest was set at $1.2 million.

A jury trial has been scheduled for October 24 at the Colbert County Courthouse, court documents show.

Sitorius pleaded not guilty to the charges in late April, and although jury trials have been set in the case before, those dates have been pushed back.

Matthew Sitorius (Colbert County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, the family of the victim came to authorities and filed a report. The sheriff said the charges against Sitorius involved a family member.

A search warrant was obtained and served on Sitorius’ home in March. Authorities say that’s where most of the evidence was recovered.

A pretrial docket hearing is scheduled to be held on October 5.