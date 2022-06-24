LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people died in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Lauderdale County, authorities say.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 72-year-old Marianne L. Esch and 74-year-old Carl E. Esch, both of Madison, were killed in the wreck.

ALEA says the accident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 72 near mile marker 59, about two miles east of Rogersville.

Authorities say the 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle the couple was driving hit a 1990 International tractor-trailer. Phillip R. Mayo, 60, of Albertville, the driver of the tractor, was not injured.

Carl Esch was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.