FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Phil Campbell Police Department is holding amnesty days for the rest of July and into August.

Anyone who has a non-violent warrant with the Phil Campbell Police Department can go to City Hall at 580 Railroad Street between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. until August 15 without being arrested.

Amnesty days are designed to help the community get handle old traffic warrants or other misdemeanors in a safe and non-violent environment.

“We are offering you an opportunity to come and take care of your warrant before being arrested. We will work with you on getting the issue taken care of,” officials said.

They recommend those unable to take care of a warrant before the court date go to court on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. and officials will help to get things resolved.