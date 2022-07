LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One man was injured in a wreck Saturday evening and later died.

Alabama State Troopers said Rafael D. Marchen, 55, was injured when the 2009 Yamaha motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2014 Mini Cooper. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The wreck occurred around 5:30 p.m. on AL-33 near mile marker 20, approximately five miles south of Moulton, according to Troopers.