RED BAY, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey will be touring Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay on Monday, May 9.

The visit will be highlighting the company’s contribution to Alabama’s record-breaking economy. 2021 was Alabama’s second most productive year for economic development in state history, with new investments totaling $7.7 billion and more than 10,000 jobs being created

Chris Blankenship, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner, and Red Bay Mayor Charlene Fancher will join the governor along with other local officials.

The tour will be at Tiffin Motorhomes, 105 2nd Street, Red Bay, Ala. 35582, and it will begin at 10:00 a.m.