TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you a Colbert County resident in need of a NOAA Weather Radio? Want to become a trained storm spotter?

Colbert County EMA is hosting events to fill both of these needs later in April.

From 4-6 p.m. on April 21, the EMA will be giving away NOAA Weather Radios on a first-come, first-served basis at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Banquet Hall (617 US-72 West, Tuscumbia). Only one radio will be given away per household and the free weather radios are limited to Colbert County residents only; proof of residency (such as a utility bill or mortgage statement) will be required. Batteries will be provided and radios will also be programmed on-site.

Following the weather radio giveaway, meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Huntsville will be on-site training the public on becoming storm spotters. The class, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Banquet Hall is free and no registration is required.

For more information, email ema@colbertco.org or call (256) 386-8558.

