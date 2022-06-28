FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A 5K will benefit several organizations in the Florence area.

The Freedom Run, celebrating first responders, police, and firefighters, will have two races – a 5K at 8:30 a.m. and a one-mile fun run/walk at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 at MacFarland Park.

Registration is open online, and participants can register on the day of the event, too. Registration for the 5K is $25 and registration for the one-mile fun run/walk is $15. Each participant will receive a free t-shirt and medal.

Proceeds will go to several organizations, including the Veterans Family Fund, police officers’ fund, and Miss Shoals Area Teen Volunteer’s S.H.I.N.E. Inspiring Kids community platform.

There will also be music, games, and prizes throughout the day. For more information about the event or being a vendor, call (256) 710-1558.