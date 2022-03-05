FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Do you live in northwest Alabama and need health screening? A community clinic is hosting a free health fair and might be able to help.

On Friday, March 18, the Shoals Community Clinic and University of North Alabama Department of Kinesiology will be hosting a spring health fair from 7 a.m.-noon. To participate, you need to be over 40 years old or suffer from chronic health conditions.

At the clinic, participants will be given a full cholesterol screening – as long as they’ve fasted for 12 hours prior to visiting the clinic, measurements of their blood pressure, resting heart rate, and body mass, and be able to visit with a certified exercise physiologist. Participants will also be required to take a health history survey and fill out a consent form.

Through the clinic, officials hope to research how effective recent screening processes are and possibly reduce unnecessary medical referrals for those wanting to exercise.

The clinic is located at 309 WC Handy Place in Florence. For more information on the health fair, call the clinic at (256) 760-4713.