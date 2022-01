Cars line up for Covid-19 testing in Miami, on August 3, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Health Education Center is partnering with the North Courtland Town Hall to provide free COVID-19 tests to the community.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, January 15 in the North Courtland Town Hall located at 12316 Jessie Jackson Parkway. Tests will be given from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You do not need to have any symptoms to be tested or have any insurance. There will also be vaccine assistance available for anyone who may want more information.