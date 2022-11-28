FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is warning residents that weather sirens in the county are out of order the day before strong storms are expected to roll into North Alabama.

In a Facebook post, the EMA said weather sirens throughout the county are experiencing technical difficulties.

The agency said it has contacted a service company to work on the sirens and said it hopes to have the problem fixed as soon as possible.

The EMA apologized for any inconvenience the outage is causing and encouraged residents to have another way to receive weather alerts.

News 19 will be on hand to bring you the latest weather news throughout the day Tuesday and you can receive weather alerts on our weather app.