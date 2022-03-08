LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Four people were arrested in connection to a missing man in Lawrence County on Monday.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said that a family member and acquaintance of David Guess, 51, of Trinity, called the sheriff’s office to report Guess missing on Sunday.

Investigators were able to determine that Guess went missing from an address on County Road 294.

David Guess, 51, of Trinity, was reported missing on Sunday, March 6.

After talking with witnesses in the area, investigators learned that Guess had gotten into an argument with Charles Allan Keel, 43, and his son Devon Allan Keel, 17, at a home on County Road 294.

Those witnesses told investigators that the argument started over catalytic converters and then turned physical. Witnesses said Guess tried to get away from Charles and Devon when shots were fired. They said Guess was forced into a pickup truck and then driven away.

On Monday morning, officers executed a search warrant at the residence of Charles and Devon Keel on County Road 321, in Trinity. Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other items investigators were looking for related to the kidnapping of Guess.

After the search warrant, four people were arrested including Charles and Devon Keel.

Charles was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.

Devon was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.

Barbara Ann Keel, 39, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Wayne Keel, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

(From left to right: Charles Allan Keel, Devon Allan Keel, Barbara Ann Keel, Jason Wayne Keel)

In the same statement, the sheriff’s office also provided an update on the body that was found burned and dumped near the intersection of County Road 294 and County Road 222 in Lawrence County.

A delivery driver drove by the area on Monday afternoon and called the sheriff’s office to report what they believed to be a body. Investigators went to the scene and discovered an unidentifiable male body laying in an easement next to the road.

The body was transported to the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville to determine the identity and manner of death. They are still waiting on the results. The sheriff’s office asked the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding the case.