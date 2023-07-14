RUSSELLVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says four people were arrested and 2,500 pills containing fentanyl were seized in two drug busts this week.

FCSO said the two operations were carried out with the help of the Russellville Police Department (RPD).

The sheriff’s office said the first operation happened Thursday when a deputy and the Russellville police made a traffic stop on Jackson Avenue in Russellville. According to FCSO, a search of the car revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office said both occupants of the car, Joel Davis and Angel Morgan, were both arrested.

FCSO said that while Morgan was being taken into custody officers found around 1,000 fentanyl pills on her person. The sheriff’s office said Morgan is charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia along with warrants for unrelated community corrections violations.

FCSO said Davis is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said the second set of arrests happened Friday after a months-long investigation by FCSO and the RPD. FCSO said investigators arrested Ayanna McCullough and Davontea Goodloe. after a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said both are charged with drug trafficking after they were found with around 1,500 fentanyl pills and $4500 in cash.

FCSO said the street value of the pills recovered this week was over $20,000.