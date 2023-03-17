FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Red Bay Police Officer has been indicted on multiple sexual-related charges, court records show.

32-year-old Bronnie Wayne Grissom was arrested in November after deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said he was found sending inappropriate messages to “multiple underage girls.”

According to the FCSO, deputies received a report about Grissom sending messages to a child under 16.

Their investigation, deputies said, revealed that Grissom had sent messages to several underage girls and tried to lure a girl to meet him for sex. The sheriff’s office said Grissom admitted to sending Snapchat messages to young girls.

Grissom (Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said deputies were familiar with Grissom because he was employed as a Red Bay Police Officer, adding that the Red Bay Police Department had already been made aware of the allegations and terminated Grissom — he had not completed the police academy at the time of his arrest.

Grissom was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail in November on a $25,000 bond.

As the investigation continued, Grissom was additionally charged with distributing obscene material and first-degree sexual abuse.

Grissom remains in the custody of the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond. An arraignment is scheduled for April 18 at the Franklin County Courthouse under Judge Brian Hamilton.