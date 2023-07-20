(WHNT) — A former Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) employee was arrested on Monday for ‘engaging in sexual conduct with an inmate’ in Lawrence County in 2019.

ADOC confirmed to News 19 that Melissa Kaye Crabtree is a former employee of the North Alabama Community-Based Facility in Decatur.

Crabtree was arrested for custodial sexual misconduct and ethics on July 17 by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.

Online court records show that as an ADOC employee in December 2019, Crabtree engaged in sexual conduct with an inmate near Moulton. An indictment, filed in June, also states she, “did facilitate the inmate being assigned as a driver in order to enable and/or advance her unlawful physical relationship with inmate…”

Crabtree was booked into the Madison County Jail and then transported to the Lawrence County Detention Facility. She has since bonded out and has an arraignment hearing set for August 3 at 9 a.m. in Lawrence County.