COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florida woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Colbert County on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Patrica A. Mannone, 82, died from her injuries from an accident that happened around 6:32 p.m. on August 9 on Alabama 20 near the 32-mile marker, about four miles east of Muscle Shoals, ALEA said.

Mannone was critically injured when the 2020 Toyota Camry she was driving was hit by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Town Creek resident.

That driver and a passenger in Mannone’s car were also injured and taken to the hospital. Mannone was pronounced dead at the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the incident.