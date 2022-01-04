Florence man accused of keeping woman in his home against her will, abusing her

Richard Lund faces multiple charges after Florence Police say he kept a woman at his home against her will and abused her. (Photo courtesy Florence Police)

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man faces multiple charges after the Florence/Lauderdale SWAT team arrested him Sunday.

Florence Police said a woman who ran away from a home in the 1900-block of Conway Drive contacted them on New Year’s Day.

She had multiple, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Alabama Medical Center.

Police determined she was being kept at the home without her consent and was being both physically and emotionally abused.

Authorities, including the SWAT team, arrested Richard L Lund, 50, and searched his home on Conway Drive.

Lund was initially arrested for first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree sodomy, and two counts of domestic violence.

However, after searching his home Monday, an attempted murder charge was added as well.

Lund was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a $155,000 bond.