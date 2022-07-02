FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Several local organizations will be recognized in Florence on July 22.

The Florence Kiwanis Jazzy Night of Giving Dinner will be held at 7 p.m. at the Shoals Marriott Conference Center (10 Hightower Place). The annual Pancake Day, held the second weekend of March, helps fund recognition of these organizations – in the form of monetary donations. Florence Kiwanis said the 2022 Pancake Day raised more than $30,000, which will be going to 25-30 local organizations.

The public is invited to the Jazzy Night of Giving Dinner to enjoy live jazz music, a meal, and join the Florence Kiwanis in celebrating the organizations being recognized. Tickets can be purchased until Friday, July 15 from any Florence Kiwanis member or by calling (256) 712-2887.