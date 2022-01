FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – One northwest Alabama school system will be learning remotely for a few days.

Monday night, Florence City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw announced a transition to virtual learning starting Wednesday, January 19. According to Shaw, the transition is due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Virtual learning will last until Friday, January 21, with plans to return to in-person learning starting Monday, January 24.