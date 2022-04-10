FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for a weeklong celebration featuring adoption specials.

Starting Monday, April 11 through Sunday, April 17 adoption fees at the shelter will be just $50 for all adult animals.

Tour For Life 2022 the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event. It will run throughout March and April with weeklong events in 53 cities/towns across 37 states, spotlighting local shelter partners and rescue groups dedicated to finding homes for the animals in their care.

This year’s events are designed to best accommodate ongoing COVID-19 health and safety protocols for staff, adopters, and animals. Tour For Life remains committed to its mission of generating awareness of the plight of homeless animals.

For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit the tour website.