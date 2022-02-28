ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County fire department put out a friendly reminder recently with a few tips for your laundry routine.

The Rogersville Fire Department responded to a call just before 10 one night where the residents said they kept smelling smoke inside the home, but couldn’t find where it was coming from.

When firefighters arrived, they could smell a strong odor of “some type of material burning.”

They searched the home, the attic space, the electric panel and the HVAC unit. After searching for over an hour, crews said the smell of smoke was still strong. Firefighters went back into the house and could smell the odor strongest in the living room.

A bag of laundry “rags” were noticed on the table. When they picked the bag up, smoke began to pour out. Crews took the bag outside and found a small fire had been smoldering in the middle of all the rags.

The fire department says the homeowner told them they had washed the rags and dried them in the gas dryer, then took them out and folded them to put away at a later time.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire could have been from one of two possibilities. They say one theory would be that a small piece of lint may have ignited in the dryer and found its way into the rags. When the rags were folded, this could have made them smolder and ignite.

The other working theory, they say, is called “spontaneous ignition of laundry.” In a linked article, the below are causes of spontaneous ignition:

Cotton fabrics that are coated or contaminated with vegetable oils, including cleaning rags, dish cloths, towels and aprons

Warm or damp linen being stored in a warm area

Exposure to heat sources like hot pipes or tumble dryers

Lack of ventilation for compressed or folded laundry

Exposure to direct sunlight

Detergents that contain oxidising chemicals

As far as how to prevent this sort of fire in your home or business, the following tips are suggested as best practices:

Wash soiled items on the right setting.

Cold water washes don’t always remove all the oils, fats or detergent from aprons, tea towels and dishrags.

Adjust your wash temperatures and detergent for the optimum removal of any oil and fat contamination, and rinse your laundry before drying.

Maintain equipment correctly.

Laundry equipment on your premises should be installed, maintained and operated as recommended by the manufacturer. It’s a good idea to regularly check any thermostat controls and clean and check lint filters daily.

Ensure air exhaust pipes are free of obstruction.

Lack of ventilation increases the risk of spontaneous ignition, so ensure that tumble dryer air exhaust vents are free of any obstruction or blockage.

Keep soiled laundry away from heat sources.

Don’t store soiled laundry near heat sources like tumble dryers or in direct sunlight. It’s also a good idea to wash things as soon as possible.

Line dry high risk items.

Foam rubber, waterproof textiles, plastic shower caps, rubber backed items or clothes, mop heads and anything that has been contaminated with vegetable oils should ideally be line dried – because the temperature of a dryer may cause these items to ignite.

Only tumble dry while someone is on the premises.

If possible, it’s best to only tumble dry laundry while someone is present, and will have time to empty the dryer as soon as it’s finished, and cool and store the laundry. Leaving dryers or hot laundry unattended means that if a fire does start, it might be some time before you catch it.

Let items cool down.

Ensure that when you are using a dryer, you don’t skip the cool-down part of its cycle. Once the dryer is finished, it’s best to empty it immediately and spread out the laundry into small piles to allow it to air out and cool. Dry laundry left in a plastic container or cart will retain heat, so metal open mesh baskets are a good alternative.

Of course, the Rogersville Fire Department says your best bet, aside from proper dryer maintenance and safe practices, is to keep a fire extinguisher ready nearby. They add it can be helpful to get special advice on the size, number and location of extinguishers for your home or business.

Firefighters say the homeowner did have a working smoke detector and had thankfully not gone to bed yet. The takeaways, they say, are to never leave your laundry unattended, let clothes cool down, clean the lint screen and vent pipe and always, ALWAYS have a working smoke detector.