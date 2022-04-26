LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A federal judge has ruled the Lawrence County School Board can close R.A. Hubbard High School.

Larence County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith confirmed the judge’s ruling to News 19 on Tuesday.

In December 2021, the school board voted 4-1 to shut the doors to R.A. Hubbard High School, saying it would be fiscally irresponsible for the state to continue to fund its operation with such a low student population.

Since 2009, district leaders say the student body has fallen from more than 300 students to fewer than 150. This resulted in a higher cost per student for school operations.

Attorneys for the NAACP filed a federal lawsuit to block the decision and a hearing was held April 14. Members of R.A. Hubbard’s student body were at the district courthouse in Decatur to show support for their school.

“The legacy that we built, and we can continue to portray just means a lot to me,” R.A. Hubbard student Richard Green told News 19 at the courthouse after the April hearing. “We’re a very close community and we all look at each other as family and we understand each other very well.”

Lawrence County Schools says students will be reassigned to Hatton High School, East Lawrence Middle School and East Lawrence High School.