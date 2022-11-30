RED BAY, Ala. (WHNT) — A former officer with the Red Bay Police Department (RBPD) was arrested after deputies say he was found sending inappropriate messages to “multiple underage girls.”

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), deputies received a report about Bronnie Wayne Grissom, 31, of Vina, sending messages to a child under 16.

Deputies claim their investigation revealed that Grissom had sent messages to several underage girls and tried to lure a girl to meet him for sex. The sheriff’s office said Grissom admitted to sending Snapchat messages to young girls.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were familiar with Grissom because he was employed as a Red Bay police officer. Deputies say Red Bay Police were already made aware of the allegations and terminated Grissom — he had not completed the police academy at the time of his arrest.

Grissom was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Deputies say they are continuing to interview potential victims and witnesses, and are waiting for forensic results from several electronic devices. Thus, more charges could be coming.