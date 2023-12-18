FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is equipping its deputies with lifesaving equipment. FCSO has purchased over two dozen automated external defibrillators, or AED, to better serve the community in case of a cardiac medical emergency.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says his deputies are often first to arrive on scene, and now they can provide lifesaving interventions in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

“We had some in the past, and used them in the jail…but we’ve seen there was a need outside in the rural county,” said Oliver.

The device, which includes camera remote monitoring, was purchased from a Birmingham-based company called Cardiac Solutions. FCSO, in partnership with the Franklin County Commission, spent a little over $99K on the equipment – which will be paid over a three-year period.

Sheriff Oliver tells News 19 that sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere – immediate treatment is crucial. He feels this equipment will make a big impact.

“It may take 30-40 minutes for our ambulance or medical professional to be there, and there could be a deputy just minutes away…and could save someone’s life and get them stable. It’s all about saving their life and I believe it’s going to be a huge tool,” the sheriff said.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, the chances of survival significantly increase when bystanders perform CPR and defibrillation before first responders arrive on the scene.