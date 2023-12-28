LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that a pickup truck and a farm tractor were involved in a collision on Thursday.

According to deputies, the crash happened along Highway 20 between County Road 585 and County Road 265 just east of Town Creek around 5:15 p.m.

LCSO said that an air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene of the crash. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will continue to investigate the incident.

