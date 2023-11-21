LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for more information after video of an alleged assault shows several young men attacking one man and knocking him unconscious.

His family says they want to make sure this doesn’t go unpunished.

A group of people can be seen in the video attacking 18-year-old Brayden Burney at a Halloween party.

His family says he was knocked unconscious and taken to the emergency room – where doctors say he suffered orbital fractures and substantial bruising. The family’s attorney Patrick Caver says with the help of the community, they have been able to identify six people in the attack.

“We were able to identify all the people involved through people from Lawrence County that were able to identify who they are from the videos. There’s a lot of videos from all these things that happened,” Caver said.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, because Burney was taken to the ER and released the same night, the charges for his injuries can be classified as assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

Investigators told News 19 his injuries were not severe enough to classify it as assault in the second degree, which would be a felony with more severe punishment.

The family’s attorney says there are a number of outcomes still possible.

“We turned it over to the sheriff’s office and will be talking to the district attorney’s office also, and the families gonna be looking at other legal options – potential lawsuits, liability issues that may come out of this,” Caver said.

Investigators add that now the alleged assailants have been identified, the case will be turned over to the Lawrence County DA’s office for a decision on if charges will be filed.