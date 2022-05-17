FRANKLIN COUNTY (WHNT) — The husband of a Franklin County woman who was seriously injured after an attack by a pack of wild dogs is speaking out.

“There’s nothing in life that can ever prepare you for something like this,” Wesley Sheeks told News 19.

Sheeks says his wife Michelle is lucky to be alive after a vicious, unsuspecting attack by a pack of dogs while she was out for a pre-dawn walk near their home on April 28. She is still hospitalized because of her injuries.

“Out of nowhere seven dogs just came out at her,” Wesley said. “It was dark and she couldn’t see them, or she couldn’t hear them. Just took her down and she didn’t really stand a chance. She said she was getting hit by them all at one time.”

Investigators say that several dogs dragged Michelle Sheeks down a hill on Crumpton Road where she was out of eyesight of any passersby and into a nearby field. A neighbor saw what was happening and came to her aid and saved her life.

“That was our angel that morning,” Wesley said. “He came out with a gun; he saw the dogs attacking her and he shot the gun off in the air and the dogs scattered and he called the ambulance for her.”

Michelle Sheeks suffered injuries so badly to her body that it took six surgeries and graphs to stabilize her. She was transferred to a hospital in Mississippi. Wesley said he has no idea when she will fully recover from the injuries as another surgery is needed. He is asking for prayers as this attack has left the family with no money for medical expenses.

“We don’t have a whole lot of money,” Wesley stated. “We’re just paycheck to paycheck just as a lot of people are. We’re depending on the kindness of others just to get us through this situation.”

Just a day later, Summer Beard, an investigator with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), was attacked while investigating the attack on Michelle Sheeks.

“My wife and I our hearts go out to Ms. Beard and her family,” Wesley concluded. “It’s unfortunate that the incident that took place involved her.”

The dogs that attacked Michelle have been euthanized. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses.