COURTLAND, Ala. (WHNT) – Courtland is home to Haunted House of Horror, a family-owned business with a tradition of scaring all who are brave enough to enter.

The haunt is located inside an abandoned school in the area. The owners opened the haunted house in 2011 and they say the scares don’t just come from the actors.

The Alabama Paranormal Society has certified that the school is haunted. A team visited the old building and said it is haunted by spirits, going as far as photographing ghosts. The staff also believes it is haunted.

The owner of Haunted House of Horror says it is one of the largest haunts in the area. It is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Tickets are $20.

On Friday and Saturday, the hours of operation are 7:00 p.m. to midnight. On Sundays, the haunt is open from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The haunted house will also be open on Monday, October 31st starting at 7:00 p.m.

Haunted House of Horror is located at 1205 Tennessee St, Courtland, AL 35618.

Tickets can be purchased in person and online at the Haunted House of Horror website.

