FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Falkville man has been charged with drug trafficking after the Falkville Police Department (FPD) says they found him with 48 grams of meth.

On May 19, FPD conducted a drug investigation where they say they discovered 48 grams of meth and a small amount of cocaine.

Courtesy: Falkville Police Department

David L. McGhee, of Falkville, has been charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.

McGhee has been booked into the Morgan County Jail and is being held on a $153,000 bond.