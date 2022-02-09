LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A threat was made against a Lawrence County Middle school on social media.

Moulton Middle School Principal Michael Hathorn posted on the school’s Facebook page Wednesday evening, saying that a threat had been made towards the school in a social media post and no one at MMS was in any danger.

Hathorn added, “Law enforcement is involved in the situation and the threat has been handled appropriately.”

Over the next several days, extra safety precautions will be taken including all outside doors remaining locked with the only entrance to the building being through the front office and there will be a police presence on campus.

Hathorn emphasized, “Safety is a top priority at MMS. We will continue to work hard to keep all of our students safe.”