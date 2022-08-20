LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lawrence County inmate who walked away from a work release center on Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says that 43-year-old Greg Allen Dotson was found at a residence on Kirby Bridge Road in Morgan County on Friday. The LCSO Facebook page says it was tips from the community that helped lead them to Dotson.

Authorities said Dotson was serving time for a state probation violation at the time of his escape.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 43-year-old was slated to be released the day of his escape – however, deputies say he recently got a new charge in Morgan County and a new probation violation was in play.

Greg Dotson

(Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

He was expected to appear in court for that new violation on August 29.

The LCSO says Dotson has been “in and out of jail.”

After his escape, authorities issued a warrant for his arrest for second-degree escape.

Dotson remains in the Lawrence County Jail on a $10,000 bond.