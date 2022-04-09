FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – One nonprofit in northwest Alabama is bringing back an annual fundraiser to help feed the hungry across three counties.

The Salvation Army of the Shoals Women’s Auxilary will once again host the Empty Bowl Luncheon on Wednesday, April 13 at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center (10 Hightower Place, Florence). The luncheon runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and vendors will be on-site selling baked goods.

In the spirit of who the event benefits, the featured meal will be a bowl of soup, a piece of bread, and a bottle of water. A $20 ticket (which can be purchased in advance at the Salvation Army office on 1601 Huntsville Road in Florence or the day of the event at the Conference Center) covers soup from one restaurant or store (many of whom are local), bread from the Women’s Auxilary, and water, along with a cross or bowl.

Due to public health concerns, event organizers said there will be no shuttle buses for the 2022 luncheon. In addition, there will be no silent auction, thrift store models, or dining in. All meals will be carry-out only.

To help with the influx of carry-out meals, there will be a circular drive for pre-orders.

More information on available soups and a form to pre-order meals for four or more people can be found in the Facebook event for the luncheon. 100% of the profits from the event will go to helping feed the hungry across Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale Counties.