FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A dredging project planned for later this year at the Port of Florence in northwest Alabama will remove tons of silt and allow for better access for barges when water gets low on the Tennessee River during the winter.

The accumulation of silt in the channel has reduced its depth to the point some parts of the port are unusable during the winter months. The TimesDaily reports that the dredging work is aimed at deepening the water to make the port usable year-round.

The port connects northwest Alabama and south-central Tennessee to the Port of Mobile through the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.