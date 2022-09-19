FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An Alabama dog owner is facing a second manslaughter indictment and Emily’s Law violation after the death of a Red Bay woman following a dog attack.

39-year-old Brandy Lee Dowdy was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury for manslaughter in connection to the death of Michelle Sheeks.

Court documents say, “Dowdy…did recklessly cause the death of Michelle Ann Sheeks by keeping and/or maintaining vicious dogs, allowing them to roam freely in a pack, which attacked a caused the death of Sheeks.”

On April 28, Michelle was walking near her home when her husband said she was attacked by a pack of wild dogs. Investigators say that several dogs dragged Michelle down a hill and a neighbor got the dogs away from her before calling 911.

Michelle suffered injuries so badly to her body that it took six surgeries and grafts to stabilize her. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she later died due to complications from her injuries on July 12.

The same dogs are also accused of killing Jacqueline Summer Beard, an Alabama Department of Public Health worker that tried to follow up after the April incident. Dowdy, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with Beard’s death.

Dowdy also faces penalties under Emily’s Law, signed by Governor Kay Ivey in 2018, which imposes felony penalties on owners of dogs that seriously injure or kill a person depending on the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Emily’s Law, named in memory of Emily Colvin, who was killed by dogs outside her home in Jackson County in 2017, provides for felony and misdemeanor charges depending on the circumstances surrounding a dangerous dog attack.

She is set to be in a Franklin County courtroom on October 12 at 9 a.m. for arraignment.