LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.

Lawrence County District Attorney (DA) Errek Jett held a press conference on Monday to announce a proclamation signed by Governor Kay Ivey offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Steward’s death.

According to Jett, there were two other people in the car the night Steward died, who allegedly told investigators he shot himself. The autopsy, however, said Steward was right-handed and had been shot in the left side of his head.

Those companions, Jett said, provided a brief initial statement following the shooting, but nothing since then. The DA mentioned there have been some “inconsistencies” with their statements.

Though the cause of death was ruled “undetermined,” Steward’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

911 was called immediately, along with “some other calls,” said Jett.

Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said at the time they were waiting to examine the gas station surveillance footage from that night but were waiting for the video to return from the FBI’s crime lab for digital enhancement.

Anyone who may have been in the area is urged to come forward, even if the detail seems small. “Someone knows something,” Jett remarked, mentioning there were “several vehicles” that passed by the area that night.

“This family needs closure,” he added, as Steward’s family stood to the side. “And my office is eager to bring justice.”

Anyone with information surrounding Steward’s death is urged to contact investigators at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.