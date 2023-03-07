Crossville teacher, coach indicted on sexual abuse, rape charges involving student

CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Crossville High School teacher and coach has been indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on sexual abuse and rape charges, according to court records.

28-year-old Issac Dismuke of Boaz was arrested on Feb. 27 in Fort Payne. He was charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in sexual activity with a student and two counts of second-degree rape.

A grand jury indicted Dismuke on all counts, according to documents filed Wednesday.

Dismuke (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Dismuke, employed by Crossville High School since 2021 as a teacher and boy’s soccer coach, has been placed on administrative leave.

DeKalb County School Superintendent Wayne Lyles released a statement Monday night in response to an inquiry by News 19 on Dismuke’s arrest.

Lyle said an employee at Crossville High School had been arrested but did not name Dismuke directly. He said the employee had been placed on administrative leave while the matter makes its way through the legal system.

His full statement reads:

“Today, the DeKalb County Sheriff arrested an employee of Crossville High School. Based on the circumstances of the arrest, DeKalb County Schools (the “District”) has placed this employee on administrative leave. This employee will not return to any District campus during the pendency of this matter. Because this is a pending personnel matter involving students, the District will not share any information pertaining to its investigation. It is of paramount importance to the District to protect the privacy of its students. Additionally, the District wants parents to know that it treats the safety and well-being of its students as its highest priority. As such, the District encourages parents and students to report any issues they have to their teachers, principals, school resource officers, or any other District employees.” “During the pendency of this matter, the District will be working collaboratively with law enforcement agencies, and the District would like to express its appreciation for the hard work of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Human Resources (“OHR”).” DEKALB COUNTY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT WAYNE LYLES



Dismuke was released from jail hours after his arrest on a $300,000 bond. Court records show an arraignment hearing has been set for May 2 at the DeKalb County Courthouse under Judge Jeremy Taylor.