TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – The creators of a new opera about Helen Keller called “Touch” recently visited Ivey Green, the birthplace of Helen Keller.

News 19 first reported on the new project “Touch” when it was announced in February this year. The people working on the new opera have put countless hours of research and thought into their creation but before Tuesday, most of the creative staff had never visited Ivy Green.

Composer and co-librettist Carla Lucero told News 19 that touring Ivy Green is an extremely powerful experience.

“To really be in the place where she grew up and see the rooms and the photographs that I’ve never seen before of here, and just to be in that same space, it was overwhelming,” Lucero said.

The project is being produced by Opera Birmingham. General Director Keith Wolfe-Hughes told News 19 that touring Ivy Green is going to help them create the best opera possible.

“This space, it almost feels sacred,” Wolfe-Hughes said. “Especially as we’ve been working on this new opera about Helen, to have this opportunity to come here and see the places that this story happened.”

“Touch” will follow the later life of Keller and the personal relationships she built as she grew older. It is set to premiere in January 2024.