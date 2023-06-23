LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Congressman Robert Aderholt announced a new federal grant on Thursday, saying those funds will help build a new railroad bridge in Courtland.

The $1.6 million grant will be used to plan the replacement of the Jefferson Street Railroad Bridge, along with adding pedestrian and bicycle lanes to the new design.

“I’m pleased to announce that the city of Courtland will receive this grant,” said Congressman Aderholt. “This money is part of the RAISE Grants administered by the Department of Transportation, which is of course…funded by Congress. I am always happy to support this type of funding in Congress that provides for the traditional infrastructure needs of our communities.”

This funding is part of the ongoing project to replace multiple bridges on Jefferson Street, with Mayor Linda Peebles and council members breaking ground on similar projects in 2021.

Those projects were completed in August 2022, said Peebles.

With only a three-ton weight limit and being over 100 years old, the mayor said the town is thrilled about the upcoming renovations.

“The Town of Courtland is very appreciative of receiving this RAISE Grant,” said Peebles. “We would like to thank Congressman Aderholt and everyone that has helped to make this possible.

Brandy Robertson of Engineering Design Technologies Inc. played a major role in making the project a reality, said the mayor, as she wrote and applied for the grant.

Peebles said because the bridge is so important to the community, construction will begin “as soon as possible.”