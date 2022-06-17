LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp was injured in a crash on Friday.

According to Courtland Fire Chief and Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, Sharp hit head-on with a tractor turning into a field on Alabama Highway 33. Norwood said Sharp was then taken to Huntsville Hospital.

There was no information available on Sharp’s condition.

In a Facebook post, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office stated:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Courtland Police Department and their families this evening as one of their own has been injured in a vehicle accident. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

This is a developing story.