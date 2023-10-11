COURTLAND, Ala. (WHNT) — Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed one person is dead after their car hit a gas main just west of downtown Courtland on Highway 20.

According to Norwood, the car hit a 12-inch above-ground gas main on Highway 20 near Jefferson Street.

Norwood originally reported that the person was ejected from the vehicle, but upon arrival at the scene, he learned that North Courtland Police Department removed the person from the car because of the need to repair the gas main.

(Photo: Lawrence County Coroner)

The gas department is on the scene now, working to repair any damage from the main being hit.

News 19 crews are headed to the scene.