MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man convicted of murdering a man with an ax in Colbert County has been denied parole, according to online documents.

Gary Jackson Pounders has been serving a life sentence since his conviction in 2007 for the murder of 68-year-old Bryce McCullough.

At a parole board hearing on Tuesday, May 11, Pounders’ son and attorney spoke on behalf of the inmate, but the board voted to deny his release.

McCullough’s body was found inside his home on Daily Loop in Cherokee in July of 2006, according to court records.

Investigators at the time initially reported that his body had been stabbed several times. It was later determined through testimony during the trial that there was a large laceration on the top of McCullough’s head, along with several more to his right arm, upper chest and cuts on his fingers.

During their investigation, law enforcement reportedly found a pair of jeans in a creek – which had blood on them that matched McCullough’s. Pounders’ uncle testified during the trial that Pounders had shown him the jeans in the creek, saying they belonged to him and would return to get them at a later time, court records state.

Pounders was arrested at a home in Florence after forensic evidence linked him to the murder. He remains in the custody of the Hamilton Community Work Center. Currently, he has served over 15 years of his life sentence.

His next parole hearing is scheduled for May 1, 2027.