COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman was injured and later died after a single-vehicle crash in Colbert County last week.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Destiny Greenwood was injured when her 2014 Nissan Sentra left the road, struck a ditch, and then a utility pole. Officials claim Greenwood was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on County Line Road around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, November 10.

Authorities say Greenwood was taken to the Huntsville Hospital for treatment. She passed away as a result of those injuries on Monday, November 14.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.