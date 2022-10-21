COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscumbia woman convicted of killing her husband in 2010 will not be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP).

39-year-old Brandi Willingham was originally charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband, 31-year-old Devin Willingham in January 2010. A Colbert County jury would later find her guilty on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Willingham, 26 at the time, took the stand in her own defense during the trial, and claimed her husband’s death was accidental, according to court filings.

Brandi Willingham (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

She testified that he was trying to wrestle the .22 caliber pistol away from her after she threatened to kill herself when the gun went off. The prosecution alleged that Willingham shot her husband during a fit of rage and had every intention of killing him.

During the trial, a state medical examiner who performed the autopsy of Devin Willingham stated that the wife’s story didn’t line up with the evidence, citing the path of the bullet and the position of her husband’s head when the gun went off.

According to the TimesDaily, Colbert County Circuit Court Judge Jackie Hatcher criticized Willingham for her “lack of remorse” during her sentencing.

In the 15-minute hearing, Willingham was sentenced to serve a maximum of 20 years for the manslaughter conviction.

As of October 20, Willingham has served just over 12 years of her sentence. The earliest release date will be on June 11, 2030.

Her next parole hearing is scheduled for October 2027.