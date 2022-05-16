COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Some upcoming road work will be closing two railroad crossings in Colbert County.

Colbert County Emergency Management said the West 2nd Street crossing in Tuscumbia near Coburn Park and the Wastewater Treatment Plant will be closed starting Wednesday, May 18. In Sheffield, the Atlanta Avenue crossing, just south of the 1st Street intersection, will be closed starting Thursday, May 19.

The closings are part of a project to repave the crossings. Norfolk Southern told Colbert EMA the crossings will close the morning the work starts, with plans to leave them closed for 24-48 hours to allow asphalt to cure properly.

If all goes well, both crossings will reopen Friday, May 20. These dates are subject to change due to weather or other issues.

During the closures, the Douglas Road crossing in Tuscumbia and Montgomery Avenue crossing in Sheffield will remain open.